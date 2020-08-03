Bihar: Villagers of flood-affected Muraul block to file case against administration

The residents of Muzaffarpur's Muraul block area have expressed anguish and decided to file a case against the district administration for the breakdown of the ring dam of Budhi Gandak River, the president of Muraul Block said. "We want justice for the breakdown of the ring dam of Budhi Gandak river. We will file a case against the district administration and they will have to go to the court. They have done so much injustice. They have also taken our belongings and have also attacked people. We are facing a lot of problems," said Pragya, the president of Muraul Block.

The villagers continue to suffer even days after waters from the Tirhut Canal (which carries water of the Burhi Gandak River) caused a flood situation in Muzaffarpur area of Bihar. They have complained that no help has been received by the administration so far. "We can't stay here; everything has submerged in the floodwaters. We are forced to stay hungry. There has been no assistance from the administration's side so far," said Suresh Sharma, local resident while speaking to ANI.

"Budhi Gandak river waters levels have increased causing flood here What are we going to eat, we are facing a lot of problems here and no one from the administration has come yet to help us. I think around 10 villages have been affected by this," said Ram Dulhar Sharma, another local resident. Owing to the breakdown of the ring dam of Budhi Gandak river, people in urban areas of the district have either started borrowing boats or making their own boats to go to a higher place.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said that high water levels of the Burhi Gandak river in the Muzaffarpur district have resulted in floods in the low-lying areas on its banks. (ANI)