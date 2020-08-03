Left Menu
DPCI appoints several key appointments to bring committed leadership

Major General Obed Ngwenya has been appointed as the new Provincial Head of the DPCI in the Eastern Cape.

03-08-2020
Brigadier Trevor Hoys will take over the post as the new Provincial Commander of Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in the Western Cape.   Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has announced the appointment of several key appointments which come into effect from 01 August 2020, to bring committed leadership and stability in the Directorate.

Major General Ngwenya has more than 30 years in the police service. He holds an MTech in Forensic Investigation and has successfully completed several operational courses and management and leadership programmes.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Provincial Commander of Serious Organised Crime Investigation within the Directorate in Mpumalanga.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has been appointed as the Provincial Head of Gauteng.

Major General Kadwa joined the SAPS in 1985 and he is in possession of a National Diploma in Police Administration and has completed a Regional Drug Enforcement course, Major Case Management and an Executive Development Learning Programme amongst others.

He was appointed as a Brigadier on 01 January 2007 as the Section Head: Operations within Serious Organised Crime Investigation at DPCI, Head Office.

Major General Lesetja Senona is the new Provincial Head of the DPCI in KwaZulu-Natal.

Major General Senona also joined the SAPS in 1985 and possesses a BTech in Policing.

He has also completed numerous operational courses and management and leadership programmes.

He was appointed as a Brigadier on 01 January 2017 as the Section Head: Project Investigations at South African Police Service, Head Office.

Brigadier Msizi Nyuswa was appointed as the new Provincial Commander of Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Kwa-Zulu-Natal. With more than 30 years in the police service, Brigadier Nyuswa possesses a National Diploma in Police Administration, B-Tech in Policing, Bachelor of Laws and M-Tech in Forensic and Investigative Auditing.

He has completed a number of detective courses as well as management and leadership programmes. He was appointed as a Colonel on 01 March 2017 as the Unit Commander of Serious Organised Crime Investigation and later placed as the Provincial Coordinator of Serious Organised Crime Investigation at DPCI in KZN.

Brigadier Trevor Hoys will take over the post as the new Provincial Commander of Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in the Western Cape.

Brigadier Hoys joined the Service in 1995. He holds a National Diploma: Policing and B-Tech in Policing.

He has completed a number of detective courses as well as management and leadership programmes.

He was appointed as a Colonel on 01 November 2016 as the Unit Commander of Investigation and Resolution at the Integrity Management Service, SAPS Head Office and later seconded to the Directorate as the Section Commander of Trans-National Corruption Investigations in the DPCI at Head Office.

Brigadier Mafiwa Mmekwa will be heading the Specialised Forensic Analysis – Forensic Accounting Investigation at Head Office.

Brigadier Mmekwa joined the Service in 2010 and has more than 10 years in the Police Service. She is in possession of a National Diploma: Internal Auditing and B-Tech: Internal Auditing.

She is a designated Forensic Practitioner and has completed Practice and Fraud Risk Management, Commercial Forensic Information Technology, and Programme in Forensic and Investigative Auditing, amongst others.

She was appointed as a Colonel on 15 February 2014 as the Section Commander of Forensic Investigation and Audit at the Internal Audit, SAPS Head Office.

Brigadier Thipe Rapholo has been appointed as the Head of Specialised Forensic Analysis: Forensic Accounting Investigation in Pretoria as well.

Brigadier Rapholo joined the SAPS in 1995 and has more than 20 years of work experience.

He is in possession of a National Diploma: Policing, B-Tech in Policing, B-Tech in Security Risk Management and M-Tech in Policing.

He is a certified fraud examiner and has completed Advanced Fraud Examination, Detection of Forged documents Course, a Fraud Risk Management Course and management courses, amongst others.

He was appointed as a Colonel on 11 February 2014 as the Section Commander of Forensic Investigation at the Internal Audit, SAPS Head Office.

Brigadier Frederick Smith will head the Tactical Operations with the directorate. Brigadier Smith joined the Service in 1983 and has more than 37 years in the police service.

He is in possession of a National Diploma: Police Administration and has completed SANAB Investigators Course, Organised Crime Threat Management Training, Forensic Interviewing Course and Project Management, amongst others.

He was appointed as a Colonel on 01 April 2010 as the Operational Commander of Serious Organised Crime Investigation, DPCI in Gauteng and later placed as the Unit Commander of SANEB in DPCI, Gauteng.

Brigadier Rasekaka Makuoane is the new Section Head of Economic Protected Resources at Head office. Brigadier Makuoane joined the Service in 1988 and holds a National Diploma and B-Tech in Policing.

He has completed a number of detective courses as well as management and leadership programmes. He was appointed as a Colonel on 01 December 2015 as the Provincial Commander of Serious Organised Crime Investigation in the North West.

The National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the new appointments.

Lieutenant General Lebeya said the appointments of the Provincial Heads have been made following the necessary selection process and subsequently the concurrence with Cabinet as provided for in terms of section 17CA(6) of the South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995.

He urged the Management team and all DPCI members to support the new appointees in ensuring and realising the Directorate's mandate which is to prevent, combat and investigate national priority offences, in particular Serious Organised Crime, Serious Commercial Crime and Serious Corruption as set out in Chapter 6A of the South African Police Service Act.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

