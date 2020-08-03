Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen on Aug 5 with COVID precautions

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued guidelines and preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutions and gymnasiums that will reopen on August 5. According to the latest guidelines, only establishments outside containment zones will be allowed to open. The guidelines asked the management of gyms and yoga institutes to advise people above the age of 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 not to use gyms and be in closed spaces.

The concerned establishments were asked to change floor plans so that an area of four square metres is allotted to one person. The placement of cardio and strength machines should be at least six feet apart from each other. The use of outdoor spaces is recommended. Apart from that, all social distancing and hygiene norms should be followed while managing the crowd. Use of masks is mandatory. However, during yoga and other exercises, it is advised to use visor as masks, especially N-95, during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing.

According to the guidelines, the establishments should maintain the temperature of indoor spaces between 24 degrees to 30 degree Celsius as advised by CPWD, along with maintaining the relative humidity in the range of 40 per cent to 70 per cent. The guidelines also asked establishments to promote cashless payment methods. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App was advised for all, including the management and customers of the establishments. (ANI)