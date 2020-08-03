Women Cong MLAs tie Rakhis on CM’s wrist
Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis on the wrist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Minister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied Rakhi on the wrist of the chief minister and offered him sweets.PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:04 IST
Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis on the wrist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Minister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied Rakhi on the wrist of the chief minister and offered him sweets. The women MLAs also tied Rakhi on the wrists of other legislators including Sanyam Lodha. The festival was celebrated in Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer where the MLAs have been made to stay to save them from the alleged bids to make them ditch the Gehlot government
They are expected to stay here till the assembly session begins on August 14.
ALSO READ
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan
Women set to become "Aatmanirbhar" in Prayagraj on Raksha Bandhan
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, demand for Chinese rakhis fall
MMTC-PAMP launches 'Raksha Bandhan' silver coin
Raksha Bandhan for prisoners: UP govt allows Rakhi, but no outside sweets or meeting with visitors