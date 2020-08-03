Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious: MP CM on Digvijaya

"(Congress senior leader) Mani Shankar had raised questions over the birth place of Lord Ram," Chouhan added. Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh had referred to the statement of Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanandji to claim that the August 5 'muhurat' was "inauspicious" for the ground-breaking ceremony.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:10 IST
Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious: MP CM on Digvijaya

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who has demanded that Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya be put off in view of an "inauspicious" 'muhurat'. Chouhan, who is recuperating from COVID-19 disease at a hospital here, said mere invocation of Lord Ram's name makes inauspicious time auspicious.

"Congress leaders who had rejected the existence of Lord Ram are today trying to fix the auspicious inauspicious time for the construction of a temple in his name. "Oh Congressmen, mere invoking Lord Ram turns a time auspicious (sic)," Chouhan tweeted.

The senior BJP leader said the Congress had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Lord Ram was never born and that his birth was a mere imagination. "(Congress senior leader) Mani Shankar had raised questions over the birth place of Lord Ram," Chouhan added.

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh had referred to the statement of Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanandji to claim that the August 5 'muhurat' was "inauspicious" for the ground-breaking ceremony. "For the convenience of Modiji this inauspicious muhurat was fixed," Singh tweeted.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine police detain man who took hostage in Kyiv bank

Police detained a man who took a hostage in a bank in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said. The hostage was released unharmed.Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook that the man had entered the bank...

MoD formulates draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020

In order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, multiple announcements were made under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package. In implementing such framework and to position India amongst the leading countries of the world in def...

Soccer-Criminal proceedings against Infantino grotesque and absurd, says FIFA

Global soccer body FIFA has described the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino last week as grotesque and absurd. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been laun...

Search operation launched to trace Territorial Army jawan missing since Sunday

A search operation was launched on Monday to trace a Territorial Army TA jawan who is suspected to have been abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, an Army spokesperson said hereRifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020