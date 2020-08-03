Left Menu
BOM5 MP-AYODHYA-DIGVIJAYA Digvijaya requests PM to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the occasion is inauspicious. BOM9 MH-SUSHANT-LD MUMBAI CP No party at Sushant's home day before his death: Mumbai CP Mumbai: Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party was held at the home of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before he was found dead at his Bandra apartment here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:17 IST
Following are the top stories at 5:15 PM: NATION DEL33 PREZ-NURSES-RAKSHA BANDHAN On Raksha Bandhan, President Kovind describes nurses as saviours who risk their lives for others New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind celebrated Raksha Bandhan with members of the nursing community at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday and described them as saviours who are risking their own lives in the line of duty to save others. DEL21 PM-RAKSHA BANDHAN-LD MESSAGE Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi wish PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan New Delhi: Singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Amritanandamayi posted Raksha Bandhan messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday which he said would inspire him and give him strength.

DEL30 PM-SANSKRIT On Sanskrit Day, PM thanks everyone involved in promoting, using language New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked everyone involved in promoting, teaching and using Sanskrit language. DEL23 VIRUS-TESTS COVID-19 tests in India cross 2-crore mark New Delhi: The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the two-crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

DEL37 HEALTH-VIRUS-GYM GUIDELINES Govt issues guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes New Delhi: Ahead of the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, the health ministry on Monday issued COVID-19-appropriate protocols to be followed at such facilities like allowing only asymptomatic people, maintaining social distancing, use of Aarogya Setu mobile application and wearing of visor while exercising as far as possible. DEL28 UP-AYODHYA-ANSARI It's Lord Ram's will that I attend bhoomi pujan: Babri case litigant Iqbal Ansari Ayodhya (UP): Iqbal Ansari, who was a litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, has decided to gift a 'Ram nami' stole and a copy of the Ramcharitmanas to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he attends the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ram temple here on Wednesday. By Abhinav Pandey DEL39 JK-ARTICLE-BANDHS Few bandhs, stone-pelting incidents since abrogation of Article 370 last year: Officials Srinagar: Fall in stone-pelting incidents and continued crackdown on separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are key factors of a decreasing trend of violence since the abrogation of Article 370 last year, officials said on Monday. By Achinta Borah DEL27 AMAR SINGH-LD CREMATION RS member Amar Singh cremated; political leaders, relatives pay last tributes New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was cremated at the Chhatarpur crematorium here in the presence of family members and relatives on Monday.

BOM9 MH-SUSHANT-LD MUMBAI CP No party at Sushant's home day before his death: Mumbai CP Mumbai: Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party was held at the home of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before he was found dead at his Bandra apartment here. CAL5 BH-SUSHANT-ASSEMBLY-CBI PROBE DEMAND Political lines get blurred as Bihar lawmakers demand CBI probe into Sushant s death Patna: The demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput resonated in the Bihar legislature Monday, eliciting support from lawmakers cutting across party lines.

MDS10 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-VIDEO Will soon get back to work after recovery, no need to worry: Yediyurappa in video Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment forCOVID-19 at a hospital here, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. BUSINESS DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend losses to 4th day as risk-off mood prevails; RIL, bank stocks bleed Mumbai: The Sensex crashed 667 points while the Nifty closed below the 10,900-mark on Monday as investors remained in selling mode for the fourth straight session amid frothy valuations and mounting COVID-19 cases. FOREIGN FGN12 VIRUS-UK-TESTS UK rolls out 2 new rapid COVID-19 tests London: Two new tests, both able to detect the novel coronavirus in just 90 minutes, will be rolled out to hospitals, care homes and laboratories across the UK to increase testing capacity and distinguish between COVID-19 and winter flu in the coming months, the British government said on Monday. By Aditi Khanna PTI AD

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Ukraine police detain man who took hostage in Kyiv bank

Police detained a man who took a hostage in a bank in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said. The hostage was released unharmed.Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook that the man had entered the bank...

MoD formulates draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020

In order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, multiple announcements were made under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package. In implementing such framework and to position India amongst the leading countries of the world in def...

Soccer-Criminal proceedings against Infantino grotesque and absurd, says FIFA

Global soccer body FIFA has described the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino last week as grotesque and absurd. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been laun...

Search operation launched to trace Territorial Army jawan missing since Sunday

A search operation was launched on Monday to trace a Territorial Army TA jawan who is suspected to have been abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, an Army spokesperson said hereRifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion...
