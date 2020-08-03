Following are the top stories at 5:15 PM: NATION DEL33 PREZ-NURSES-RAKSHA BANDHAN On Raksha Bandhan, President Kovind describes nurses as saviours who risk their lives for others New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind celebrated Raksha Bandhan with members of the nursing community at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday and described them as saviours who are risking their own lives in the line of duty to save others. DEL21 PM-RAKSHA BANDHAN-LD MESSAGE Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi wish PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan New Delhi: Singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Amritanandamayi posted Raksha Bandhan messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday which he said would inspire him and give him strength.

DEL30 PM-SANSKRIT On Sanskrit Day, PM thanks everyone involved in promoting, using language New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked everyone involved in promoting, teaching and using Sanskrit language. DEL23 VIRUS-TESTS COVID-19 tests in India cross 2-crore mark New Delhi: The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the two-crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

DEL37 HEALTH-VIRUS-GYM GUIDELINES Govt issues guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes New Delhi: Ahead of the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, the health ministry on Monday issued COVID-19-appropriate protocols to be followed at such facilities like allowing only asymptomatic people, maintaining social distancing, use of Aarogya Setu mobile application and wearing of visor while exercising as far as possible. DEL28 UP-AYODHYA-ANSARI It's Lord Ram's will that I attend bhoomi pujan: Babri case litigant Iqbal Ansari Ayodhya (UP): Iqbal Ansari, who was a litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, has decided to gift a 'Ram nami' stole and a copy of the Ramcharitmanas to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he attends the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ram temple here on Wednesday. By Abhinav Pandey DEL39 JK-ARTICLE-BANDHS Few bandhs, stone-pelting incidents since abrogation of Article 370 last year: Officials Srinagar: Fall in stone-pelting incidents and continued crackdown on separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are key factors of a decreasing trend of violence since the abrogation of Article 370 last year, officials said on Monday. By Achinta Borah DEL27 AMAR SINGH-LD CREMATION RS member Amar Singh cremated; political leaders, relatives pay last tributes New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was cremated at the Chhatarpur crematorium here in the presence of family members and relatives on Monday.

DELHI DEL38 VIRUS-LD IT MINISTER-SELF ISOLATION Prasad self-isolates; says he met Amit Shah on Saturday evening New Delhi: IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he has gone into self-isolation for a few days as per protocol, since he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. BOM5 MP-AYODHYA-DIGVIJAYA Digvijaya requests PM to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the occasion is inauspicious.

BOM9 MH-SUSHANT-LD MUMBAI CP No party at Sushant's home day before his death: Mumbai CP Mumbai: Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party was held at the home of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before he was found dead at his Bandra apartment here. CAL5 BH-SUSHANT-ASSEMBLY-CBI PROBE DEMAND Political lines get blurred as Bihar lawmakers demand CBI probe into Sushant s death Patna: The demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput resonated in the Bihar legislature Monday, eliciting support from lawmakers cutting across party lines.

MDS10 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-VIDEO Will soon get back to work after recovery, no need to worry: Yediyurappa in video Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment forCOVID-19 at a hospital here, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. BUSINESS DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend losses to 4th day as risk-off mood prevails; RIL, bank stocks bleed Mumbai: The Sensex crashed 667 points while the Nifty closed below the 10,900-mark on Monday as investors remained in selling mode for the fourth straight session amid frothy valuations and mounting COVID-19 cases. FOREIGN FGN12 VIRUS-UK-TESTS UK rolls out 2 new rapid COVID-19 tests London: Two new tests, both able to detect the novel coronavirus in just 90 minutes, will be rolled out to hospitals, care homes and laboratories across the UK to increase testing capacity and distinguish between COVID-19 and winter flu in the coming months, the British government said on Monday. By Aditi Khanna