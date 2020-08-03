PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:47 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:45pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 734 242 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 158764 82886 1474 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1698 996 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42904 32384 105 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 59567 38508 336 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1117 698 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9608 6991 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 138482 124254 4021 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6530 4668 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 63675 46587 2487 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 36519 29690 433 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2726 1612 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 22006 14032 407 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 12559 4682 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 134819 57725 2496 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 25911 14463 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1466 1108 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 33535 23550 886 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 441228 276809 15576------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2831 1737 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 874 264 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 482 258 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 2129 648 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 36297 21955 207 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3982 2411 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 17853 11466 423 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 44975 29931 715 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 658 289 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 263222 202283 4241 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 67660 48609 551 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 5392 3605 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7593 4437 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 97362 55393 1778 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 75516 52730 1678 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1820674 1197901 38363------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 19026 15016 257 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 18,03,695 and the death toll at 38,135. The ministry said that 11,86,203, people have so far recovered from the infection.

