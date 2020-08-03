Left Menu
Loud explosion heard in MIDC area in Thane's Dombivali

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:49 IST
A loud explosion was heard in theMIDC area in Dombivali in Thane district at around 5:30pm onMonday and officials said it may have come from a chemicalunit there

A Manpada police station official said fire brigadepersonnel and local authorities had rushed to the spot andfurther details were awaited

He added that preliminary reports from the site do notsuggest any casualty due to the explosion.

