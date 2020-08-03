Left Menu
eVIN reaches 32 states & UTs, to be rolled-out soon in remaining areas: Health ministry

The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network, which provides technological solutions for strengthening immunisation supply chain systems, has reached 32 states and Union territories, and will be rolled-out in the remaining areas soon, the health ministry said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:09 IST
The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network, which provides technological solutions for strengthening immunisation supply chain systems, has reached 32 states and Union territories, and will be rolled-out in the remaining areas soon, the health ministry said on Monday. In a statement, the ministry said the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) aims to provide real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows, and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in the country.

"This robust system has been used with the requisite customisation during the COVID-19 pandemic for ensuring continuation of the essential immunisation services and protecting our children and pregnant mothers against vaccine preventable diseases," it said. The eVIN has reached 32 states and Union territories (UTs) and will soon be introduced in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Sikkim.

"At present, 23,507 cold chain points across 585 districts of 22 states and two UTs routinely use the eVIN technology for efficient vaccine logistics management. Over 41,420 vaccine cold chain handlers have been introduced to digital record-keeping by training them on eVIN," the statement said. Moreover, nearly 23,900 electronic temperature loggers have been installed on vaccine cold chain equipment for accurate temperature review of vaccines in storage, it added.

PTI UZM SRY.

