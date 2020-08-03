JK youths have been provided a level-playing field for employment: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Monday that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir have been provided a level-playing field for employment and skill development under the new arrangement that came into existence last year. The special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was reorganised into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which came into being on October 31 that year.

The minister of state for personnel said now there's no room for middlemen and dubious recommendations in recruitment to lower grade posts. "The selection to these posts will now be held purely on the basis of merit in written test and skill test will be of qualifying nature only." Addressing a webinar of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on the eve of the completion of one year of the constitutional and administrative change in J&K, he said the deprived youths of Jammu and Kashmir have been provided with equal opportunity, thus undoing the injustice of last seven decades and this is precisely one of the biggest achievements of the last one year. Singh said the Modi government is committed to providing opportunity to the poorest of the poor depending on his or her calibre and hard work, and no amount of extraneous pressure or lobbying or motivated campaign will be allowed to have its way.

He said no government in the world can provide government jobs to every person but the duty of a responsible government is to make the youth capable. "In the new setup in Jammu and Kashmir, there will be opportunity for self-employment and livelihood through skill and vocational capacity building as well as by means of new industry and investment initiatives happening without any barriers of the past," the minister said.

Singh said whatever be "the grievances or the heartburns" of some of those whose vested interest has suffered a setback, the future historians will "give us the credit" for having provided a level-playing field for all. He said the children of Balmiki Samaj were constrained to work as Safai Karamcharis even after obtaining post-graduate and doctorate degrees, and Gorkhas, whose forefathers served the Indian Army, were denied jobs because they were not entitled to citizenship rights, according to an official statement.

He said he wondered why the champions of human rights across the world have not come forward to hail the "act of undoing this anomaly"? "Why they remained silent when three generations of youth were at the receiving end on one of the gravest injustices to mankind," the minister asked..