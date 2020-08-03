820 villages in 15 UP districts hit by floods

As many as 820 villages in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been hit by floods and the district administrations have started all-out relief operations, a minister said on Monday. Of these 820 villages, 173 have lost road connectivity and the district administrations have deployed boats, according to Backward Class Welfare Minister Anil Rajbhar.

He said it was due to the swelling waters in the Sarayu and Rapti rivers that led to the situation, adding that the problem had been aggravated with Nepal releasing over four lakh cusecs of water. Rajbhar said embankments had been hit at Tarabganj area of Gonda and in Sagri division of Azamgarh, and efforts were on to mend them.

Two villages have been severely hit in Azamgarh and there are also reports of crop damage in 12 villages, according to the minister. He said 110 shelter homes had been set up, and foodgrain kits and food packets were being distributed. As many as 1,129 boats have been pressed into service and 92 animal sheds have also been set up.

Rajbhar said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned that there should not be any laxity in relief and rescue operations. Senior officials have been asked to visit the flood-hit areas and inform the control room if there is any problem. As many as 188 medical teams, 16 teams of the NDRF, SDRF and the state Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed. Home guards have been asked to remain prepared for deployment if the need arises, he added.

The meteorological department has forecast rain and thundershowers at few places over the state in the next 24 hours, with heavy rains very likely at isolated places. In Lucknow, rain and thundershowers are very likely in some areas, it added.