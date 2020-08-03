COVID-19 case tally goes past 22,000 in J&K; death toll climbs to 407

With 590 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally went past the 22,000-mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, even as 11 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 407 in the Union Territory, officials said. "Eleven persons, who were COVID-19 positive, died in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours," an official said.

He added that while two deaths were reported from Jammu, nine were reported from the Kashmir valley. The death toll due to the coronavirus has climbed to 407 in the Union Territory -- 377 in the valley, 30 in the Jammu region.

The 590 new cases took the tally of infected people to 22,006, the officials said. Of the new cases, 157 were from the Jammu region and 433 from the valley, they added.

There are 7,567 active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory currently, while 14,032 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said. The cases detected on Monday include 60 people who had returned to the Union Territory recently.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 180 new cases, followed by Jammu (72) and Ganderbal (56) districts..