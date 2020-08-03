Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP asks YSRC govt to seek fresh mandate over 3 capitals; MLC quits Council

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, protesting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governments decision to go ahead with three capitals plan.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:16 IST
TDP asks YSRC govt to seek fresh mandate over 3 capitals; MLC quits Council

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, protesting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governments decision to go ahead with three capitals plan. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, on the other hand, gave the YSR Congress government 48 hours to either drop the three capitals idea or seek a fresh mandate from people by dissolving the Legislative Assembly.

If people vote the YSRCback to power, we will respect their verdict and not raise any objection to the three capitals plan, he said in a video address. Ravi, alias B.Tech Ravi, said he has sent in his resignation to the Council Chairman M A Sharif.

He was elected to the Council from the Kadapa Local Authorities Constituency in 2017 and had tenure till March 2023. Ravi is the first legislator to quit his post protesting the move to have three capitals for the state -- the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative in Amaravati and Judicial in Kurnool.

On July 31 the state government notified the AP Decentralisationand Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020,and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act, 2020, immediately afterGovernor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the two controversial laws. The state Legislative Council did not clear the two Bills and had referred them to Select Committees for deeper examination but the committees never took shape.

As per the provisions of the Constitution, the Governor gave assent to the two new laws, paving the way for the government to go ahead with its plans of having three capitals for the state. All opposition parties have been staunchly opposing the three capitals idea, demanding that Amaravati be continued as the full-fledged capital of the bifurcated state.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Did not get any complaint from Sushant family in Feb: Cops

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his sons life. Rajputs father, K K Singh, has said they had f...

COVID-19 case tally in Surat reaches 14,420; 11 die

Surat district on Monday reported 258 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the highest in Gujarat on both counts in the day, taking the total case count to 14,420 and fatalities to 632, state health department said. Gujarat added 1,009 new cas...

Flood situation remains grim in Bihar, more than 55 lakh people affected

Flood situation remained grim in Bihar on Monday as waters from overflowing rivers, mostly those originating in Nepal, inundated more areas leaving 55 lakh plus residents of over a thousand villages affected by the calamity. According to a ...

UK shares surge as upbeat factory activity data lifts global sentiment; HSBC drags

Londons FTSE 100 posted its best session in seven weeks on Monday as an uptick in UK factory activity tied in with similar data from Germany and United States to raise economic recovery hopes, although HSBCs slide after results capped gains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020