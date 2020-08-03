Three men electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 48-year-old man was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-tension wire at Kasampur village under Chapar police station limits here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening as Rashid was returning home from a shop and he accidentally came in touch with the power line, they said.

In another incident, a youth was electrocuted when he came in contact with a power line in Kailash Nagar village under Ratanpuri area of the district. The incident took place when he was loading some wooden logs onto a tractor trolley as he came in touch with a power supply line.

In Titawi area of the district, a 22-year-old man was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric wire at Daidpura Khurd village on Monday, police said. The victim, Rohit, was sleeping on the terrace of his home when a power supply wire fell on him. He died on the spot, police added.