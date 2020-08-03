PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:10pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 734 242 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 166586 88672 1537 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1698 996 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42904 32384 109 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 59567 38508 336 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1159 706 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9800 7256 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 138482 124254 4021 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6816 4876 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 64684 47561 2509 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 37173 30470 440 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2749 1612 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 22006 14032 407 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 12559 4682 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 139571 62500 2594 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 26873 15278 84 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1466 1108 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 34285 24099 900 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 450196 287030 15842------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2920 1766 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 874 264 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 482 258 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 2129 657 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 36297 21955 207 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3982 2411 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 18527 11882 442 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 44975 29931 715 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 688 297 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 263222 202283 4241 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 67660 48609 551 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 5392 3605 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7800 4538 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 97362 55393 1778 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 78232 54818 1731 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1849850 1224933 38921------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 48202 42048 815 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 18,03,695 and the death toll at 38,135. The ministry said that 11,86,203, people have so far recovered from the infection.