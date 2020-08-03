Following are the top stories at 9:15 PM: NATION DEL61 LD-RAKSHA BANDHAN Muted Raksha Bandhan celebrations amid raging coronavirus pandemic New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan celebrations remained subdued this year as the rampaging coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow over the festivities, that celebrate the brother-sister bond, with people mostly preferring to stay at home. DEL48 PM-AFGHAN-GHANI PM Modi, Afghan President Ghani discuss evolving security situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual and bilateral interest on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

DEL43 UP-CM-LD AYODHYA CM Adityanath oversees preparations in Ayodhya; says COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for Ram temple and only those invited should come. DEL62 DEF-MANUFACTURING-POLICY India eyeing Rs 1.75 lakh crore in turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025 New Delhi: The government is eyeing a turnover of Rs 1.75 lakh crore (USD 25 billion) in defence manufacturing by 2025 as it has identified the sector as a potential driver to boost the overall economy, according to a draft of a major policy prepared by the defence ministry.

DEL65 VIRUS-LD RAHUL Rahul takes dig at PM as India reports over 50K COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day New Delhi: With the country reporting over 50,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said "the right decisions at the right time means India is better off". DEL42 VIRUS-RVALUE-METROS Falling R-values in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai point to COVID slowdown, but scientists warn against laxity New Delhi: The R-value, or reproduction number, for COVID-19 has fallen below one in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, indicating a slowdown in the spread of the disease in three of India’s biggest cities, according to a recent study. By Shakoor Rather DEL58 SUSHANT-ED-CA ED questions Sushant Singh Rajput's CA New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned the chartered accountant (CA) of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with a money laundering probe that stemmed from a complaint lodged by Rajput's father with the Bihar police, officials said. DEL72 LD WEATHER Rainfall resumes in Mumbai as IMD advises fishermen to not venture deep into Bay of Bengal New Delhi: The India Meteorology Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs for Tuesday and advised fishermen to not sail deep into sea on the east coast as a low-pressure area was developing over the the Bay of Bengal.

CAL14 BH-SUSHANT-FATHER Mumbai police was warned about threat to Sushant's life in Feb, claims his father Patna: In a startling claim, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said on Monday that Mumbai police was warned about threat to the actor’s life way back in February but it failed to take note of it and also did not act upon complaints against named persons a day after his death in June. MDS18 KL-GOLD-LD CONG PROTEST Cong-led UDF organises online protests demanding Kerala CM's resignation Adds details Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front on Monday staged online protests in various parts of the state demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging unprecedented corruption and nepotism in the Left front government and the gold smuggling case.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-CONTEMPT-BHUSHAN Expression of opinion cannot constitute contempt of court: Prashant Bhushan to SC New Delhi: The expression of opinion, “however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some”, cannot constitute contempt of court, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday in his reply to a show cause notice issued by the Supreme Court. FOREIGN FGN30 PAK-JADHAV Pak court orders govt to give 'another chance' to India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the Pakistan government to give "another chance" to India to appoint a lawyer for death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistani media reports said.

FGN32 NEPAL-POLITICS Oli, Prachanda talks remain inconclusive; both agree to meet again on Tuesday Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Monday held informal consultations for two hours to sort out their differences, but the talks remained inconclusive, party sources said. By Shirish B Pradhan SPORTS SPD8 SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGE BCCI not to punish players if they admit to age fudging, two-year ban otherwise New Delhi: The BCCI on Monday said it will grant amnesty to registered players who voluntarily declare any age fraud but those found to be in breach of the unusual scheme could be slapped with a two-year suspension..