Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free sanitary napkins for women below poverty line in Haryana

A scheme will also be started to provide fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder under the 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for children aged 1-6 in anganwadi centres, and pregnant and lactating mothers under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, she said. Dhanda informed that Chief Minister M L Khattar would launch the 'Mahila Avm Kishori Samman Yojana' on Wednesday for girls and women living below the poverty line (BPL).

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:24 IST
Free sanitary napkins for women below poverty line in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Haryana government will launch a scheme to give a packet of free sanitary napkins to about 22.50 lakh women and girls below the poverty line every month for a year, Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda said on Monday. A scheme will also be started to provide fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder under the 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for children aged 1-6 in anganwadi centres, and pregnant and lactating mothers under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, she said.

Dhanda informed that Chief Minister M L Khattar would launch the 'Mahila Avm Kishori Samman Yojana' on Wednesday for girls and women living below the poverty line (BPL). She underlined that the government was committed to the all-round development and empowerment of women.

Under the 'Mahila Avm Kishori Samman Yojana', about 22.50 lakh women aged 10-45 will be provided free sanitary napkins every month for a year, she said. Dhanda said Rs 216 crore would be spent for fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder under 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' and Rs 30.80 crore under the 'Mahila Avm Kishori Samman Yojana'.

She said fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder would play an important role in reducing malnutrition. Around 200 ml of fragrant skimmed milk would be given per day for six days in a week.

The minister said the ambitious scheme would reach about 9.03 lakh children and 2.95 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers visiting 25,962 anganwadi centres in the state. She informed that sanitary napkins and fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder would be distributed door-to-door by anganwadi workers at the villages.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump threatens to sue Nevada to block universal mail-in ballots

President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada after Democratic lawmakers passed a bill on Sunday that would send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of Novembers presidential election in light of the coronavirus pandemic.Trump, who has c...

Pawar praises Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal for initiatives

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on Monday inaugurated plasma donation camp and health initiatives undertaken by the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to mark the death centenary year of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the architect of present-day Gane...

Curfew imposed in areas under Malugram police outpost of Silchar town

Indefinite curfew was imposed on Monday in areas under Malugram police outpost of Assams Silchar town following incidents of stone pelting between two groups, officials said. District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli, issued an order imposing curfe...

Elderly woman carried on makeshift stretcher to hospital in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

An elderly woman was carried on a makeshift stretcher by some youth on their shoulders to the medical centre in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh on Monday. The woman identified as Sati Devi Bokti 70, was unable to walk due to swelling in her leg.Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020