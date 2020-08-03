Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP to work for establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in society now: Outfit’s chief

With the struggle for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya over, the VHP will now work for a Ram Rajya in the society, the outfit’s national working president, Alok Kumar, said on Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:22 IST
VHP to work for establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in society now: Outfit’s chief

With the struggle for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya over, the VHP will now work for a Ram Rajya in the society, the outfit’s national working president, Alok Kumar, said on Monday. "The foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram was laid in 1989. It is after about 31 years that the construction of the temple shall now begin in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5," Kumar told reporters, recalling the struggle for building a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The VHP leader said over 492 years of wait for the construction of a grand Ram temple is over now. "It is now clear that the Ram temple will be built. But was the struggle only for a temple or it had some wider objective?” Kumar asked as a precursor to spelling out the future plans of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

“The VHP understands that it (the struggle) is for the dissemination of 'Ramatva'. We all have heard about the Ram Rajya, where there is no poverty, no hunger, no disease. We have to work for this," said Kumar. “We believe that this massive effort is not only to build one more temple. This campaign is, in fact, for the establishment of 'Ramatva' in the whole world for a Ram Rajya,” he emphasized.

“This cannot be achieved only by the government and all sections of the society will have to join this mission,” he said. Kumar said ‘Ramatva’ took Lord Ram to Nishadraj and embrace him, it took Him to Sabri’s ashram.

"Similarly, we have to work for the education of SCs and STs, skill training will have to be imparted to them. We want to act as a bridge between them and the government, we have to give them employment-oriented education and healthcare facilities,” he said, adding cow products and cow-based agriculture will have to be encouraged. "The Lord said He does not believe in caste, but believes in love and devotion. We believe in three years during which the temple will be built, an intensive campaign will be launched to demolish the walls of caste and creed across the country," Kumar said, adding the VHP will also work for the dignity of women and the empowerment of the tribal community.

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said. At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally ...

Italy survey suggests coronavirus six times more prevalent than official data

Almost 1.5 million people in Italy or 2.5 of the population have developed coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from statistics agency Istat on Monday. The survey by Istat and...

175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The invitation list has been prepared only after personally disc...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data

The dollar rallied and equity markets rose on Monday as investors welcomed upbeat manufacturing data from around the world and as Microsofts pursuit of TikToks U.S. operations and other deals bolstered investor sentiment. Gold prices retrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020