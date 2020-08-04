IED found in J-K's Baramulla

IED found in J-K's BaramullaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:12 IST
Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said
Army personnel found the IED by the roadside at Hamrey in Pattan area of Baramulla district around 5 am, a police official said
He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any harm to life or property.
