Court to deliver judgment to settle RTMC, Tasima dispute

The Constitutional Court is expected to today deliver a judgment that will settle the long-running labour relations dispute between the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Tasima.

In a statement issued on Monday, the RTMC said Tasima has launched numerous court actions in an attempt to hold on to the National Traffic Information System after the Constitutional Court ruled in November 2016 that it had to hand over the system to the RTMC.

"In the current matter, Tasima has sought to compel the RTMC to pay the salaries of its employees as it believes that the RTMC has taken over its business," reads the statement.

This uncooperative attitude, added the RTMC, was insisted upon despite the 2016 court ruling which recognised that Tasima had unlawfully captured the state asset, eNatis, and turned an R355 million contract into an R2.5 billion deal.

"The company has steadfastly refused to disclose its true financial position to prove that it does not have money to pay the salaries of its employees. Instead, it has instituted many lawsuits; in a total of 64 with an expensive entourage of lawyers," the cooperation said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)