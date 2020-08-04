Left Menu
Development News Edition

Release data on registered deaths to understand mortality impact of COVID-19: researchers

"We, the undersigned, urge government authorities to immediately release available data on registered deaths to understand the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India," the appeal dated August 2 said. India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 on Tuesday with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,938 with 803 fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours, the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:03 IST
Release data on registered deaths to understand mortality impact of COVID-19: researchers

More than 200 researchers, epidemiologists and public health professionals from India and abroad have urged government agencies to  release data on registered deaths to understand the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.   In an appeal to the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, state registrars and other agencies which maintain death records, the signatories said that vital registration systems that record births and deaths are "unrevealed health surveillance tools" that are particularly valuable in responding to epidemics. "This data enables the calculation of 'access mortality' statistics, that is, mortality above what we would have expected under normal conditions.

"If made available publicly by government authorities, these statistics will help quantify the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India in real time and guide policy responses," they said. "We, the undersigned, urge government authorities to immediately release available data on registered deaths to understand the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India," the appeal dated August 2 said.

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 on Tuesday with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,938 with 803 fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours, the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The letter stated that in the last few months, vital registration systems in many countries have made available these statistics and galvanised them to inform their mitigation strategies.

Like in other countries, this data will help public authorities in India identify places which need restrictions on movements, increased testing, and where healthcare provision needs to be strengthened.  "This data will also add to the scientific knowledge on COVID-19 in India, by improving understanding of the infection fatality rate of the virus,” the signatories said. "We urge civil registrars to release individual level anonymised data that contains information on sex, age, home location identifiers (such as district), and date of death of the deceased person," they said in the letter.

To estimate excess deaths correctly, information on deaths for at least the last three years (2018, 2019, and 2020) would be crucial. If causes of death are available for these years, they urged the authorities to release them too.  At a minimum, deaths from accidental mortality be identified separately, they underlined. "Additionally, we request that death registration be encouraged. Centres where deaths are registered should remain open and follow social distancing norms," they said.

Although vital registration in India is incomplete, the experts stated registered deaths data has the ability to guide public health decision making. They also mentioned that according to a latest report from India's civil registration system, 86 pc of all deaths were registered in India in 2018. Death registration was complete in 16 out of 36 states and Union Territories.  "We understand that public authorities in India are already stretched and work under many constraints. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have made the work of public officials more difficult, and more essential. As researchers, scientists, journalists, and public health professionals, we would be happy to assist public authorities in cleaning, analysing, and understanding the implications of these data," they said in the letter.

The 2018 annual report of vital statistics of India says the civil registration system “serves as the cornerstone of the public health system.” At no other point in the history of India has the data collected by this system been so important, the letter said..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

President of Belarus accuses Russia of lying, warns of revolution plot

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday accused Russia of lying over an alleged mercenary plot to destabilise his country and said unnamed forces were trying to carry out a revolution in Belarus but would fail. Moscow has said ...

Motorcycling-Marquez ruled out of Czech race due to broken arm, replaced by Bradl

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss Sundays Czech Grand Prix after having a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team confirmed on Tuesday. Spaniard Marquez had fresh...

Philippines back under lockdown as virus cases continue to surge

Philippine police deployed road blocks on Tuesday to enforce a tough new lockdown on about 28 million people in the capital Manila and nearby provinces as the Southeast Asian country reported the regions biggest daily rise in coronavirus ca...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Europe braces for second waveGermany is already contending with a second wave of the coronavirus and risks squandering its early success by flouting social distancing rules, the he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020