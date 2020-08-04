Delhi: 2 involved in several cases of snatching, robbery held

Two men involved in several cases of snatching and robbery were arrested along with their associate who supplied them weapons, police said on Tuesday. While Sunil (27) is involved in 47 cases of robbery and snatching, Amit (22) is involved in 15 criminal cases, police said. Tarun (22) was arrested for supplying weapons to the duo, they said.

Amit was arrested by the police with the help of facial recognition technique, they said, adding that three snatched phones and two pistols were recovered from the duo. On July 27, when constable Mukesh was on patrolling duty in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, he stopped two bike borne men as they were not wearing masks, which is mandatory due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When questioned, they didn't give any satisfactory response and one of them pointed a pistol at the constable and broke the side view mirror of the policeman’s motorcycle with the butt of the gun before escaping towards Outer Ring Road, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, footage from more than 150 CCTVs along with the photo of the duo captured by the constable were sent to the crime records officer to ascertain their identities with the help of facial recognition software following which Amit was identified..