Jaishankar holds discussions with Ireland FM

New Delhi, Aug 4 ( PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed with Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney the key challenges in the world today

Jaishankar said he is looking forward to working closely

"Discussed with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland the key challenges in the world today. India and Ireland will serve together in the #UNSC. We look forward to working closely," Jaishankar tweeted.