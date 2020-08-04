Jaishankar holds discussions with Ireland FM

Jaishankar holds discussions with Ireland FMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:30 IST
New Delhi, Aug 4 ( PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed with Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney the key challenges in the world today
Jaishankar said he is looking forward to working closely
"Discussed with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland the key challenges in the world today. India and Ireland will serve together in the #UNSC. We look forward to working closely," Jaishankar tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Simon Coveney
- New Delhi
- Ireland
ALSO READ
FTAs have not served India's economy well: Jaishankar
India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in foreign policy due to 3 past 'burdens': Jaishankar
India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in foreign policy due to 3 past 'burdens': Jaishankar
India and US need to think bigger while addressing trade issues: S Jaishankar
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Foreign Minister, discusses contemporary issues