Two die in collision between bikes: Police

Two persons were killed on Tuesday when the two bikes they were riding on collided with each other near Sandalpur in Sirsaganj area, police said. The incident took place when Shambhu Dayal (50) was going somewhere on his bike with his wife and daughter and it was hit by another bike driven by Vipin (25), they said.

While Shambhu Dayal died on the spot, Vipin was rushed to the hospital, where he died during the treatment, they said. Dayal’s wife and his daughter too were injured in the accident and rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.