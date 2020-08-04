Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhir writes to PM for Kafeel Khan's release, says 'Ramraj' antithetical to injustice

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the release of medical practitioner Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for alleged hate speech.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:03 IST
Adhir writes to PM for Kafeel Khan's release, says 'Ramraj' antithetical to injustice

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the release of medical practitioner Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for alleged hate speech. Chowdhury contended that "grievous injustice" was being meted out to the Uttar Pradesh doctor.

Khan is in detention for allegedly making an inflammatory speech on the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. With just a day to go for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Chowdhury, in his letter to the PM, said, "Ramraj (Lord Ram's rule) is antithetical to injustice, discrimination and retribution." "I, on behalf of my party, vehemently opposed the legislation (CAA) inside the Parliament and outside. However, no NSA was invoked against me or the millions of other protesters across the country.

"I am quite bewildered as to why a young medical practitioner has been implicated despite the fact that freedom of expression has been engraved in the hallowed Constitution of India," Chowdhury wrote in the letter. The senior Congress leader urged Modi to secure justice for Khan, who had been in jail since January.

"Even international forums such as the United Nations have been persuading you for the release of Kafeel Khan. Sir, I firmly believe that 'Ramraj' is simply antithetical to injustice, discrimination and retribution," the Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore said. Khan was arrested at Mumbai airport on January 29 in connection with a case registered at Aligarh's Civil Lines police station under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code.

The section relates to enmity promotion between groups over religion and other differences. On February 10, Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court but not immediately released by Mathura Jail authorities. His family then moved the court in Aligarh, claiming contempt of the HC order.

The court issued a fresh release order on February 13. But before it could be executed, the authorities invoked the National Security Act against him.

The paediatrician had earlier faced arrest following the deaths of over 60 children in a week at a government hospital in UP's Gorakhpur in 2017. About two years later, a state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Rockies' Marquez looks to continue stellar start vs. Giants

The Colorado Rockies believed in German Marquez when they signed him to a long-term contract in April 2019. So confident in him, the Rockies named him the 2020 Opening Day starter. In two starts, the 25-year-old Marquez has rewarded that be...

Sashidhar Jagdishan to fill in Puri's shoes as HDFC Bank CEO; RBI approves name for appointment

Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Strategic Change Agent at HDFC Bank, will succeed Aditya Puri as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the countrys largest private sector lender from late October. HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the appoi...

Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women's game in country: FIFA official

India staging the U-17 womens World Cup in 2021 will play a significant role in boosting the image of the sport among girls in the country, says head of FIFAs womens competitions, Sara Booth. Speaking at an e-summit organised by Football De...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 530 pm NATION DEL44 AYODHYA-UP-SCENE Ayodhya awaits its big day, outsiders not welcome Ayodhya Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020