95 fresh cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 783

Fifty-eight new cases were reported in East Sikkim district while South Sikkim registered 37 fresh infections, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 483, while 299 people have recovered from COVID-19 and one patient has died of it, he said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ninety-five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's virus count to 783 on Tuesday, a senior health official said. Fifty-eight new cases were reported in East Sikkim district while South Sikkim registered 37 fresh infections, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 483, while 299 people have recovered from COVID-19 and one patient has died of it, he said. East Sikkim has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 545, followed by 195 in South, 42 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, Bhutia said.

Sikkim has so far tested 28,091 samples for COVID-19, he added..

