Sanitation worker's hand crushed, CM orders specialty treatment

A woman sanitation worker's hand was crushed when it got entangled in a machine while segregating waste and the government would bear the expenditure for her medical treatment, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday. The worker, P Bhagyalakshmi's right hand was crushed while separating degradable waste in a micro-fertiliser making machine days ago, he said and announced cash assistance of one lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund considering her indigent family background.

Expressing grief, Palaniswami, in an official release here said he has ordered the Tirunelveli District Collector to provide intensive, specialty medical treatment to the woman, working for the Tirunelveli Corporation. "...considering her family's indigency, the government will completely bear her medicalexpenditure and as a special case, I have ordered disbursement of Rs one lakh to her family," he said.PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME