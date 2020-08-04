Puducherry CM wishes Siddaramiah speedy recovery

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday wished former Karnataka Chief Ministerand senior Congress leader Siddaramiah speedy recovery fromCOVID-19

"Shri Siddharamiah former chief minister of Karnatakatested positive for Covid-19 I wish him well and pray God forspeedy recovery," he wrote on his Twitter handle

The former Karnataka Chief Minister tested positivefor coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Bengalurulate on Monday night.PTI Cor SSPTI PTI