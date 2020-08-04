Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant's death case

The Bihar government has sent a recommendation to the CBI to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday. "The case lodged on the basis of the complaint of late actor's father has been sent to the CBI for investigation," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Official sources said that the Bihar government approved a proposal to this effect from the state police headquarters and sent it to the premier investigating agency for the probe. The late actor's father had made a request to the Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey this morning for a CBI probe which was conveyed to the CM.

The chief minister had told the DGP to initiate necessary steps to immediately send a proposal to the state government in this regard. Rajput's 74-year-old father made a plea for the CBI inquiry citing hurdles created by the Mumbai police to the investigating team of the Patna police to prevent a fair probe into the matter, a close associate of the CM said.

Singh had lodged an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna on July 25 in connection with his son's death by suicide on June 14..