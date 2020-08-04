Left Menu
Rain lashes parts of Belagavi district after IMD warns of heavy rains in Karnataka

Rain lashed parts of Belagavi district in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon which had been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:25 IST
Rain lashes parts of Belagavi district in Karnataka on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rain lashed parts of Belagavi district in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon which had been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier. Earlier on Tuesday the IMD issued a forecast for rainfall till August 8 in Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. In the forecast, IMD warned of heavy to extremely very heavy rainfall at isolated places in all districts of coastal Karnataka on August 4.

In another rainfall forecast issued by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on August 4, at 4.15 pm, and valid till ending at 8.30 am of August 5, "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains and at many places heavy to very heavy rains in the state." In the more precise warning, KSNDMC warned of widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with strong surface winds at times and isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts in coastal Karnataka.

"Widespread light to moderate rains associated with strong surface winds at times with isolated places heavy to very heavy rains likely over Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts" of Malnad region of the state, as per KSNDMC. KSNDMC also warned of "Widespread light to moderate and at isolated places heavy rains very likely over Belagavi district and widespread light to moderate rains associated with strong surface winds at times likely over Dharwad, Haveri and Kalburgi districts. Isolated very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region" in the North Interior Karnataka.

And, according to KSNDMC, South Interior Karnataka will witness "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Davanagere, Mysuru and Ramanagara districts and isolated to scattered light to moderate rains associated with strong surface winds at times likely over Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts." (ANI)

