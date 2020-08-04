Left Menu
11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

Eleven more people, including two BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 913, officials said. Eighteen people were discharged from the hospital, pushing the number of recoveries to 282. Of the 11 patients, nine are from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from West Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi, Health Services director Aman War said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:36 IST
Eleven more people, including two BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 913, officials said. Eighteen people were discharged from the hospital, pushing the number of recoveries to 282.

Of the 11 patients, nine are from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from West Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi, Health Services director Aman War said. Meghalaya currently has 626 active cases -- 509 in East Khasi Hills, of which the state capital is a part, 56 in Ri-Bhoi, 17 each in East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills, 16 in West Jaintia Hills, five in West Khasi Hills, four in South West Garo Hills, and two in South Garo Hills.

As many as 283 personnel of various armed forces in the state have contracted the disease -- 223 alone of the Border Security Force (BSF). A total of 38,596 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state so far. Five people have succumbed to the infection.

