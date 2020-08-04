Left Menu
One policeman has died due to the infection so far," Ankur Aggarwal, the district police's Nodal officer for COVID-19, said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, has so far recorded 5,544 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 902 are active.

Noida: Total 76 cops infected by COVID-19, 65 recovered

Two more Uttar Pradesh police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with officials saying that so far 76 policemen in the district have got infected by the disease. Sixty-five of the infected policemen have recovered, a senior official said, adding that 10 are undergoing treatment and one policeman has died.

Two policemen are among the 36 people who were found positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday, according to officials. "Total number of COVID-19 positive police personnel till date in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 76 and 65 of them have recovered, while there are 10 active cases. One policeman has died due to the infection so far," Ankur Aggarwal, the district police's Nodal officer for COVID-19, said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, has so far recorded 5,544 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 902 are active. The infection has claimed 43 lives so far, according to official figures. Amid growing threat of the pandemic, the police personnel in Gautam Buddh Nagar who have recovered from COVID-19 had last month stepped out to donate their blood plasma for treatment of other coronavirus patients.

On July 22, a 27-year-old police constable donated his blood plasma for the treatment of a 70-year-old woman, leading to her quick recovery from COVID-19, officials had said..

