Goa's COVID-19 count goes past 7k mark, death toll at 60

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 259 on Tuesday to reach 7,075, while four deaths took the toll to 60, an official said. A total of 238 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 5,114, leaving the state with 1,901 active cases, he said.

"A 29-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman, a 54-year- old man and an 80-year-old man died. On Tuesday, a total of 2,866 samples were tested, of which 259 were positive, 2,037 negative and reports of 570 reports are awaited," he informed. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,075, new cases 259, deaths 60, discharged 5,114, active cases 1,901, samples tested till date 1,37,575.