Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19

There are 1,740 active cases in the state at present, a health official said. So far, 657 people have recovered, six died and two migrated to other states, he said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:15 IST
Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19

Nagaland on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 2,405, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the new cases, 187 were detected in Dimapur and 89 in Mon, he said.

Necessary contact tracing has been activated and all primary contacts are under self-isolation, Phom said. There are 1,740 active cases in the state at present, a health official said.

So far, 657 people have recovered, six died and two migrated to other states, he said. Four of the deaths happened due to COVID-19, while the rest lost their lives because of other reasons, the official said.

The state's recovery rate further declined to 27.31 per cent with the detection of the new cases. Worst-hit Dimapur has reported over 50 per cent of the total cases at 1,206, while the rest were detected across nine districts.

State capital Kohima has reported 534 cases, Mon 238, Peren 252, Zunheboto 66, Tuensang 46, Phek 29, Mokokchung 18, Wokha 13 and Longleng three. Kiphire is the only corona-free district in the state.

There are 1,032 active cases in Dimapur, the commercial hub of the state. Most of the recovered people are from the Peren district where 231 people got well. So far, 167 people recovered in Dimpaur and 147 in Kohima.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reports 1,178 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths

Spain on Tuesday reported 1,178 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of Madrid and Aragon, while the cumulative number of deaths grew by 26, to 28,498. The daily increase in cases was higher than the 968 reporte...

Hope 'bhoomi poojan' event of Ram temple becomes a celebration of national unity: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and hoped the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. In a statement ...

Tennis-Madrid Open cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Madrid Open that was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12-20 has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital, organisers said on Tuesday. As an act of responsibility in view of the current situation caused b...

Tropical Storm Isaias kills one as tornadoes threaten U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled Virginia on Tuesday on its way toward Washington and other cities of the U.S. Northeast, and killed at least one person after a tornado it spawned obliterated a mobile home park in North Carolina.The fast-movi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020