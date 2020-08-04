Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19

Nagaland on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 2,405, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the new cases, 187 were detected in Dimapur and 89 in Mon, he said.

Necessary contact tracing has been activated and all primary contacts are under self-isolation, Phom said. There are 1,740 active cases in the state at present, a health official said.

So far, 657 people have recovered, six died and two migrated to other states, he said. Four of the deaths happened due to COVID-19, while the rest lost their lives because of other reasons, the official said.

The state's recovery rate further declined to 27.31 per cent with the detection of the new cases. Worst-hit Dimapur has reported over 50 per cent of the total cases at 1,206, while the rest were detected across nine districts.

State capital Kohima has reported 534 cases, Mon 238, Peren 252, Zunheboto 66, Tuensang 46, Phek 29, Mokokchung 18, Wokha 13 and Longleng three. Kiphire is the only corona-free district in the state.

There are 1,032 active cases in Dimapur, the commercial hub of the state. Most of the recovered people are from the Peren district where 231 people got well. So far, 167 people recovered in Dimpaur and 147 in Kohima.