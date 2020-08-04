Man held for online fraud of around Rs 1.75

A civil engineer was arrested for allegedly cheating a doctor of around Rs 1.75 lakh on the pretext of selling an iPhone by impersonating an Army officer, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Parvej Ahmad, 29, a resident of Haryana's Nuh district, they said. Doctor Rakesh Dubey, posted at Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences, lodged a police complaint alleging that a man cheated him of around Rs 1.75 lakh on the pretext of selling the latest iPhone on a website. The seller introduced himself as an Army officer, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police found that the accused routed the money from one e-wallet to another e-wallet and bank accounts, the officer said. "Later, with technical help, police arrested Ahmad from Nuh district in Haryana on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said. Ahmed said he is a civil engineer by profession and his nearby villagers cheated people by impersonating some officers on the pretext of selling vehicles and latest mobile phones on online platform, following which he also adopted the same modus operandi, the DCP added.