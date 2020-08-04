COVID-19: Curfew imposed in several villages of HP's Una
Curfew has been imposed in several villages of Himachal Pradesh's Una district for conducting an active case finding (ACF) campaign, a senior district official said on Tuesday The curfew will remain in force in Dehlan, Bangarh, Jakhera, Bhatoli and Mehatpur gram panchayats from 8 pm on Tuesday to 7 am on August 9, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:38 IST
The curfew will remain in force in Dehlan, Bangarh, Jakhera, Bhatoli and Mehatpur gram panchayats from 8 pm on Tuesday to 7 am on August 9, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said. In his curfew order issued under Section 144 of CrPC, the DC stated that outbreak of COVID-19 was noticed in Bhatoli and Dehlan gram panchayats. The contact tracing revealed people of Mehatpur, Bhatoli, Jakhera, Bangarh and Dehlan gram panchayats could be potential carriers of the virus, he added. An intensive ACF campaign is required in these gram panchayats, he said.
