Maha: Jailbreak plan using makeshift ladder foiled, 9 booked

He told us the nine inmates involved carefully pulled out toilet pipes in the barracks over severals days to build the ladder," he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:20 IST
A jailbreak bid by nine inmates using a ladder made of cut and rusted toilet pipes tied with drawstrings and elastic sourced from undergarments was foiled in Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light when prison officials during a routine inspection found the 25-foot ladder on a loft between a newly-constructed toilet and an eating area, after which a probe began to find out who had built it, said an official.

"We zeroed in one inmate who on sustained questioning confessed and gave details of the escape plan. He told us the nine inmates involved carefully pulled out toilet pipes in the barracks over severals days to build the ladder," he said. A case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) was registered at Thane Nagar police station on Saturday against Pramod Kanojia,, Sunny Rai, Murli Chavan, Nilesh Waghe, Arjun Malhotra, Sachin Rathod, Rushikesh More, Sachin Varma and Shivdas Romeo, the official informed.

