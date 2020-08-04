Left Menu
Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Manipal Hospital. He was admitted on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus and doctors have said that he continues to remain stable and has been responding to treatment.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:05 IST
Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. The Manipal hospital, where the 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly is undergoing treatment, said he is "doing well" and is "stable currently".

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah's son and MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father had fever since Monday morning and was admitted to hospital in the night. "He was confirmed with corona infection after the antigen test was conducted," he said in a tweet.

Manipal Hospital in a statement said Siddaramiah has been admitted for evaluation of fever and that the antigen test for COVID-19 is positive. "He (Siddaramaiah) is doing well and is stable currently.

He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," it said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Manipal Hospital.

He was admitted on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus and doctors have said that he continues to remain stable and has been responding to treatment. Health Minister B Sriramulu, who visited the hospital, inquired about the health of both the leaders and held discussions with the doctors.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said, "Siddaramaiah has fever with high temperature. various tests are being conducted on him.. Doctors are at it." While Yediyurappa is asymptomatic, considering his age, various tests are being conducted on him, and he is stable, he added. Several other prominent political leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and a host of Ministers have wished Siddaramaiah a speedy recovery.

According to official sources, those who had come in contact with him, including his family members, are in home isolation and his official residence here has been sanitised. Similar measures have been taken in Siddaramaiah's home district Mysuru, which the leader had visited last week, they said.

