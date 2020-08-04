IMD issues orange alerts for various districts of Kerala till August 8

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala till August 8. Orange alert indicates a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains while the yellow alert is watch-out notice for isolated heavy rains.

IMD issued an orange alert for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts for August 5. It issued yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts are predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 6 and August 7. IMD said that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha and Kottayam districts were expected to get isolated rains on the two days.

For August 8, IMD issued an orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. It issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta Alapuzha districts for the day. (ANI)