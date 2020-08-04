Kerala CM wants action plan to clear pending files at Secretariat

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary to implement an action plan to clear the pending files in various departments of the state secretariat. The decision was taken in a meeting of the departmental heads called by the chief minister in this regard.

In a release issued by the chief minister's office, Vijayan said priority should be given to clear the pending files when the employees are working from home. Vijayan also directed the departmental heads to encourage 'work from home' due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The release also said the functioning of the offices should not be affected and the necessary meetings should be held using video conferences. The meeting also decided that the departmental heads concerned would evaluate the status of the pending files once in two weeks and take necessary steps to clear it.