Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION DEL116 AYODHYA-ADVANI My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: Advani New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990. DEL95 PM-LD AYODHYA PM to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya: PMO New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.

DEL89 AYODHYA-UP-VHP We’re overjoyed, but making sure bhoomi pujan doesn't become Jamaat 2.0: VHP Ayodhya: The VHP Tuesday said the bhoomi pujan ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya is a rare moment that “comes once in several lifetimes” and that they are “overjoyed”, but are making sure the event does not become a coronavirus hotspot. By Arunav Sinha DEL115 INDOPAK-MEA-MAP It is an exercise in political absurdity: India on Pak unveiling new map New Delhi: India on Tuesday called as "political absurdity" Pakistan's unveiling of a new political map incorporating Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, and said these "ridiculous assertions" have neither legal validity nor international credibility. DEL69 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY-BRIEFING COVID-19 spread reported in new areas but 82% of total cases from 10 states/UTs: Health ministry New Delhi: The coronavirus infection has spread to new areas in the country, but 82 per cent of the total cases are still limited to 10 states and Union Territories, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL81 DEF-ARMY-WOMEN Army starts process to grant permanent commission to women officers New Delhi: The Indian Army has kickstarted the process to grant Permanent Commission to eligible women officers, nearly two weeks after the defence ministry approved the proposal. DEL83 RAJASTHAN-PILOT-MLAs Won't compromise on self-respect, fight against 'dictatorial' working style of Gehlot: MLAs in Pilot camp New Delhi: Asserting that neither former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot nor the MLAs supporting him have spoken against the top Congress leadership or the party, three legislators backing Pilot on Tuesday said their fight is about "self-respect", and against the "dictatorial" working style of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

DEL101 RAHUL-ECONOMY People's trust and confidence in economy have evaporated: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government on the state of the economy, saying people's trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated and the situation has deteriorated. DEL93 NIA-KERALA-GOLD-ARREST NIA arrests 2 more persons in Kerala gold smuggling case New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more persons in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, taking the total number of arrested accused in the high-profile case to 12, an official said on Tuesday.

DEL96UPSC-LD TOPPER My father kept motivating me, says civil services topper from Haryana Chandigarh: As he tried to balance his studies and job, UPSC civil services exam topper Pradeep Singh said there were times when he felt that he was losing focus, but his father, a farmer, kept motivating him. DEL98 THEATRE-LD EBRAHIM ALKAZI 'Father of Indian theatre' Ebrahim Alkazi dies at 94 New Delhi: Theatre doyen, legendary drama teacher and connoisseur of the arts Ebrahim Alkazi died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94.

BOM23 MH-SUSHANT-LD RANE Sushant was murdered, claims former Maha CM Narayan Rane Mumbai: BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. LEGAL LGD17 SC-LD PENSION Eligible elderly be paid pension regularly, states to provide them medicines, masks & sanitisers: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that all eligible old age persons should be regularly paid pension and states should provide them necessary medicines, masks, sanitizers and other essential goods in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD18 SC-NAVY-COMMISSION SC restrains Centre from discharging SSC women Navy officers pending their claim for PC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained the Centre from discharging the Short Service Commissioner (SSC) women officers in Indian Navy from service pending consideration of their claims for grant of Permanent Commission (PC). BUSINESS DEL92 BIZ-VIRUS-PRADHAN Pradhan tests positive of COVID-19, admitted to Medanta New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital.

FOREIGN FGN14 US-H1B Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts Washington: In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those with H-1B visas. By Lalit K Jha PTI AD.