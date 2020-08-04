Left Menu
Ashok Gehlot announces social security board for unorganised sector workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday announced setting up of a social security board for the welfare of unorganised sector workers, saying providing help to every needy person in the state is his government’s top priority, a statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:36 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday announced setting up of a social security board for the welfare of unorganised sector workers, saying providing help to every needy person in the state is his government's top priority, a statement said. Also, an action plan for bringing people of the Bhil community, mainly living in western Rajasthan, in the mainstream will also be formulated, it said. The decisions were taken in separate review meetings of Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and Tribal Region Development Department chaired by Gehlot through video conference. The announcements came amid an ongoing political crisis in the state with Gehlot trying to keep his MLAs together after a rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. Gehlot asked officials to form the board for the welfare of lakhs of workers engaged in the unorganised sector, with its primary task being preparing the outline of the social security schemes for them, the statement said. Gehlot also asked officials to launch a campaign for registering disadvantaged labourers of the construction sector. The campaign is aimed at ensuring the benefit of the social security schemes reach every eligible labourer of the sector, the statement said. He also directed labour department officers to go to construction sites and the places where labourers gather to get jobs and motivate them to register themselves. The CM said large scale training programmes should be conducted to train youths according to the demand of industries, the release said. Gehlot said a major employment crisis has arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic and youths' skills needed to be linked with jobs.

He directed that the district collector should ensure better utilisation of Raj Kaushal portal launched for the purpose. He also directed officials to set up a committee to prepare an action plan to bring the Bhil community, living in western Rajasthan districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Sirhoi, Pali, Jodhpur, to the mainstream so that their social security could be ensured. He also said that a hostel and coaching institute will be opened for the tribal youths of Jodhpur division in Jodhpur district.

"This will give opportunities to these needy children to move forward," the release said. In view of the longstanding demand of tribal communities across the state, the state government has already announced a public holiday on World Tribal Day, he said. Gehlot also said a comprehensive drug de-addiction campaign should be started on August 15 and participation of voluntary organisations and the public should be ensured. Ministers of the departments, chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, district collectors and senior officials of the departments were present in the review meetings.

