50-yr-old man arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi; 2.5 kg heroin seized

"On Friday, police got a tip-off that Singh, who was involved in trafficking heroin, would come near Rana Pratap government school in Rithala to supply drugs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:02 IST
A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal drugs in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bishan Singh, a resident of Sector-7 of Rohini, they said. Two-and-a-half kilogram heroin, worth over Rs five crore in the international market, was seized from him, the police said. "On Friday, police got a tip-off that Singh, who was involved in trafficking heroin, would come near Rana Pratap government school in Rithala to supply drugs. Thereafter, a trap was laid and he was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.

The accused was previously involved in four other cases, the police said. He used to supply heroin only to his known addicts and other local suppliers, they said. Singh had developed a good network to receive and dispose heroin from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi through his associates Anwar and Parveen, the DCP added.

