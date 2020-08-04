50-yr-old man arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi; 2.5 kg heroin seized
"On Friday, police got a tip-off that Singh, who was involved in trafficking heroin, would come near Rana Pratap government school in Rithala to supply drugs. He used to supply heroin only to his known addicts and other local suppliers, they said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:02 IST
A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal drugs in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bishan Singh, a resident of Sector-7 of Rohini, they said. Two-and-a-half kilogram heroin, worth over Rs five crore in the international market, was seized from him, the police said. "On Friday, police got a tip-off that Singh, who was involved in trafficking heroin, would come near Rana Pratap government school in Rithala to supply drugs. Thereafter, a trap was laid and he was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.
The accused was previously involved in four other cases, the police said. He used to supply heroin only to his known addicts and other local suppliers, they said. Singh had developed a good network to receive and dispose heroin from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi through his associates Anwar and Parveen, the DCP added.
ALSO READ
Delhi Health Minister recovers from COVID-19, to join work today
Delhi violence : Police opposes in HC plea of ex-Cong councillor Ishrat Jahan in UAPA case
Delhi HC asks BCI to consider as representation plea seeking rules for attorney-client video conferencing
Delhi Health Minister says now there is community spread of COVID-19
Delhi: 40 nurses of govt-run hospital protest ending of contracts