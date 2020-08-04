Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram bans entry of paramilitary personnel till Aug 15 as COVID-19 cases spike

Mizoram reported 22 more cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 504. Among the new cases are seven security personnel, according to the state health department.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:14 IST
Mizoram bans entry of paramilitary personnel till Aug 15 as COVID-19 cases spike
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Mizoram government has decided not to allow paramilitary personnel enter the state till August 15 in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases among the forces, an official said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting between officials of the state government and the paramilitary forces on Monday, he said.

It was agreed at the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, that a decision on allowing the security personnel to enter the state would be taken after August 15 based on the prevailing coronavirus situation, the official said. Chief Minister Zoramthanga also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to temporarily withhold inter-state movement of all paramilitary personnel during this month to contain further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In a letter addressed to Modi on Monday, Zoramthanga said that the state government has been making massive efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the state since February in spite of its enormous economic and financial challenges. However, the main hurdle the state is facing in its efforts is the unrestricted movement of paramilitary forces, the chief minister said.

He said that daily statistics of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state indicates that the majority of new cases are detected among the paramilitary. Zoramthanga also mentioned in his letter that the state government has written several times to the heads of the paramilitary forces in the state to curtail avoidable movement of their personnel and to restrict inter-state travel.

However, from my reading of the records maintained by the state government, it appears to me that the paramilitary forces are going about their deployments and leave sanctions as if it is business as usual, he said. Zoramthanga said he had been informed that incoming personnel were freely roaming in public places and were using public amenities such as banks, ATMs, and visiting marketplaces, which caused panic and unrest in the state.

Considering the COVID-19 tally of the paramilitary forces, I am extremely perturbed about the propensity of the paramilitary forces turning out to be super-spreaders of COVID-19 in the State and therefore, I seek your kind intervention in issuing suitable orders, Zoramthanga said in his letter. Mizoram reported 22 more cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 504.

Among the new cases are seven security personnel, according to the state health department. So far, 249 security personnel and NDRF staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, as per the department.

There are 222 active cases in the state while 282 people have already recovered. Mizoram shares international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UPSC exams: Delhi Police inspector's daughter secures 33rd rank in second attempt

Twenty-five-year-old Navneet Mann, the daughter of a Delhi Police inspector, was at a hospital for a medical test for the UPSC exam when she got the news that she has secured the 33rd rank in the civil services examination. Mann is one of t...

State attorneys general urge U.S. to increase supply, lower price of Gilead COVID-19 drug

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general on Tuesday urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, to increase its availability and lower the price of the antiviral drug. The ...

Motor racing-Imola F1 race to be condensed with no Friday practice

Formula Ones Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in November will be condensed into two days without Friday practice, the sport said on Tuesday. Session times for the Nov. 1 race show only one 90 minute free practice session scheduled before...

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast with rare tornadoes

Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the Atlantic seaboard on Tuesday, generating powerful winds that put New York City and other parts of the U.S. Northeast under a rare tornado warning, after a twister killed at least two people in North Caroli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020