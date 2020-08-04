Former Sena MP, VHP functionary remember agitation for temple

Even after nearly three decades, memories of his journey to Ayodhya at the peak of the Ram janmabhoomi agitation are fresh in his mind, says former Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire. Speaking a day ahead of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple, Khaire said teams of party workers from Mumbai and Aurangabad gathered at Manmad junction and headed for Ayodhya on the orders of then Sena chief Bal Thackeray on December 4 and 5, 1992.

"We were stopped at Prayagraj on December 6. But we managed to reach Ayodhya through interior routes around 9.30 pm," he told PTI on Tuesday. Babri Masjid, which stood on a disputed site in Ayodhya, was demolished on that day. The incident had a far- reaching impact on Indian politics.

"I and other Shiv Sena workers removed the debris. It was a huge pile of rubble. We worked till 1.30 am and decided to take a little rest. But there was an announcement at 4.30 in the morning and we were called back. We remained there till 10.30 am," Khaire said. "Shiv Sena workers from other parts of Maharashtra and country too were there and performed `Karseva'," the former Aurangabad MP said.

Khaire remembered that his group had nothing to eat during the return journey. "While going to Ayodhya, we had ample food with us.

But during return journey we faced hunger. We had to travel by a truck. I was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly then. We got proper food only at Bhusaval," he said. "(On return) We helped the police maintain peace in the (Aurangabad) city," he added.

Dayaram Basaiyye, a former office-bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad who took part in the Ram janmabhoomi agitation said they had reached Ayodhya on December 1, 1992, nearly a week before the fateful day. During earlier agitations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, "we faced sticks and bullets", he said.

"But this time facilities had been provided. There were tents for Karsevaks," he said. On the day the mosque was demolished by a mob of Karsevaks, Basaiyye claimed that "announcements were being made constantly from the stage (where leaders of the agitation were present) that nobody should do any wrong act as the world is watching us".

The `Karseva' was supposed to be symbolic, he added. "While Bhajans were being sung, we saw some Karsevaks running towards the structure. Some of them threw anchor-like tools on the structure and climbed on it," he said.

"Jay Shree Ram, ho gaya kaam" (Victory to Ram, work is done) was the cry," he said. "A statue of Lord Ram was erected in Ayodhya that day.

It was a moment of joy for us," Basaiyye added..