Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayodhya glitters with diyas on eve of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

As the sun set on the horizons of Ayodhya in the backdrop of the mighty Saryu Tuesday, a day before the scheduled bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple here, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy".

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:50 IST
Ayodhya glitters with diyas on eve of Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the sun set on the horizons of Ayodhya in the backdrop of the mighty Saryu Tuesday, a day before the scheduled bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple here, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy". As the evening progressed, Ram bhajans echoed at virtually each and every street of the temple town and earthen lamps lined the streets from Naya Ghat and Ram ki Paidhi to Hanumangarhi, giving children a perfect selfie background. As people came out on the streets with children to celebrate the eve of the bhoomi pujan, a police patrol near Tulsi Udyaan kept an eye on the situation.

Rajat Singh, a resident of Chhoti Devkaali area of the city, lit earthen lamps along with his friends to celebrate the moment. "This is a rare moment for me, and I am going to treasure it for the rest of my life. The construction of a grand Ram temple will fulfil the dreams of crores of Hindus," he said.

Other parts of the temple town such as Karsewakpuram, Nayaghat, and areas in and around Hanumangarhi were illuminated, with gates having huge pictures of lord Ram becoming one of the most favourite selfie points for youngsters. The routine evening aartis in different temples of Ayodhya were also held amidst rendition of bhajans, blowing of conch shells as eunuchs gathered at some temples of the city to participate in the programme.

A number of shops, which had remained closed in the day, were open in the evening, and the shopkeepers too lit earthen lamps outside their shops. Children and youngsters were seen making rangoli designs on streets of Ayodhya including the Naya Ghaat.

The bridge over river Saryu in Ayodhya wore an illuminated look on Tuesday evening.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says coronavirus under control, 'It is what it is'

President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where at least 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases....

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up Interstate 95

At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain on Tuesday along the US East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of...

Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a dangerous warehouse in Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountabili...

U.S. prosecutors do not charge Portland protesters with antifa ties

U.S. federal prosecutors have produced no evidence linking dozens of people arrested in anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, to the antifa or anarchist movements, despite President Donald Trumps assertions they are fueling the unrest.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020