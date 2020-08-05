Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill allowing Govt to recover managed isolation costs passes third reading

The Minister will submit regulations to Executive Council for approval on Monday, 10 August 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:14 IST
Bill allowing Govt to recover managed isolation costs passes third reading
The Government has set aside a total of $499 million to pay for the costs of Managed Isolation facilities until the end of the year. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bill allowing the Government to recover some costs for managed isolation and quarantine passed its third reading today, with charges coming into force as soon as regulations are finalised. Putting regulations into force is the next step.

"The COVID-19 Public Health Response Amendment Bill and its supporting regulations will introduce a new charging system for managed isolation to balance the rights of New Zealanders to return home and help reduce pressure on the system. We want to share the costs in a way that fairly reflects the benefits to the New Zealand public of having such a robust managed isolation and quarantine system, and recovers some of the costs from those who choose to leave and enter the country on holidays or business trips," Megan Woods said.

"Anyone who needs to come home but cannot afford the charges will still be able to come home. Exemptions and waivers from charges will be possible on a case-by-case basis for undue financial hardship and in special circumstances (such as compassionate grounds).

"New Zealand citizens and residents currently overseas will not be liable for charges if they are returning home permanently. Temporary visa holders who were ordinarily resident in New Zealand before our border was closed on 19 March, will not be liable for a charge on their return if they were out of the country on 19 March (unless they are a critical worker).

"New Zealanders who come home temporarily (for less than 90 days) and those who go overseas after regulations come into force and return at a later date, will be charged for managed isolation and quarantine unless they are exempt or are granted a waiver from payment.

"The proposed charges will be for less than half of the average total costs for managed isolation and quarantine. For a single person in a room, the proposed charge is $3,100. Additional adults or children sharing that room will be charged $950 and $475 respectively. These charges include GST.

"This charging system makes an important contribution to our public health response to COVID-19. It has been over 90 days since there was a case of community transmission in New Zealand. We are continuing to detect cases at our border. An integral part of our public health response is the requirement that people arriving in the country go into managed isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days.

"The Crown has been meeting all of the costs of managed isolation and quarantine so far. It is only fair to recover some of the costs from people who choose to enter or re-enter the country for short visits. Although we continue to investigate more options for accommodating people, capacity in the facilities is currently limited and it's important that we use options available, to manage the flow of people into facilities," Megan Woods said.

The Minister will submit regulations to Executive Council for approval on Monday, 10 August 2020.

It is forecast that more people will be travelling and arriving at the border. The Government has set aside a total of $499 million to pay for the costs of Managed Isolation facilities until the end of the year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Education Minister to inaugurate the global virtual conference on reimagining and transforming the university

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANINewsVoir OP Jindal Global University JGU and International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building IIHEd present to the world a truly global conference on August 6th and 7th, 2020 on Reimaginin...

Lebanon's security service began ammonium nitrate investigation five months ago: Reports

Beirut Lebanon, Aug 5 SputnikANI The Lebanese National Security Service launched an investigation five months ago in connection with the discovery of a large amount of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut, Lebanese television channel OTV ...

Pollock's late hitting helps Dodgers past Padres

A.J. Pollock broke a tie with a two-out double in the seventh as a pinch-hitter and added a solo homer in the ninth Tuesday night to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers rallied from a 2-...

Sri Lankans, wearing masks, flock to voting centres for parliament election

Sri Lankans lined up before polling stations opened on Wednesday, wearing masks and social distancing, to elect a new parliament that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will clear the way for him to boost his powers. The tourism-dependent i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020