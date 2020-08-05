Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL27 AYODHYA-PM-BHOOMI PUJAN PM performs 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power. DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES 52,509 fresh infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 19,08,254; death toll climbs to 39,795 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day, while the recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL28 JK-JAISHANKAR Transformation underway in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Jaishankar New Delhi: A transformation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday on the first anniversary of the Centre's decision to revoke the special status of the region.

DEL24 AYODHYA-POL-REAX Ayodhya temple ceremony: Leaders hope development would pave way for harmony New Delhi: Leaders across the political spectrum on Wednesday welcomed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, hoping the development would pave the way for national unity and harmony. DEL1 PM-LEBANON-EXPLOSION Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in Beirut New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured. BOM6 MH-LD NILANGEKAR Maharashtra: Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead Pune: Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

BOM9 MH-AYODHYA-SENA-NCP 'Ram temple bhoomi pujan fulfilment of Bal Thackeray's dream' Mumbai: With the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple being held in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena has termed the development as "fulfilment" of party founder Bal Thackeray's dream. BOM8 MH-AYODHYA-SENA Those forgetting kar sevaks' sacrifices are 'Ram drohi': Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said those who forget the sacrifices of 'kar sevaks' at the time of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya will be "Ram drohi".

BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-LD DAHIYA IPS officer asked me to pressurise Rhea: DCP Dahiya Mumbai: A senior Mumbai police official has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, an IPS officer, had asked him to pressurise the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to end their relationship. DES7 VIRUS-WCD BREASTFEEDING Mothers should continue to breastfeed infants even if they are COVID-19: WCD New Delhi: The Women and Child Development Ministry has instructed all field functionaries and healthcare providers to reassure mothers to initiate and continue to breastfeed their infants as per guidelines even if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

DES9 NCR-JOURNALIST-MURDER-ARREST Ghaziabad journalist murder case: Last absconding accused held Ghaziabad, Aug 5 (PTI) The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday said they have arrested the last remaining accused in the journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. LEGAL LGD6 SC-RAJPUT-CBI Accepted Bihar's recommendation for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

BUSINESS DEL14 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES India's service sector activity still severely restricted by COVID-19; contracts for 5th mth in Jul New Delhi: India's services sector activity remained in deep slump in July as coronavirus-induced restrictions stifled demand and forced companies to cease operations and further reduce staff numbers, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. DEL18 BIZ-VIRUS-LUPIN-FAVIPIRAVIR Lupin launches COVID-19 drug Favipiravir in India at Rs 49 per tablet New Delhi: Drug major Lupin on Wednesday announced the launch of its Favipiravir drug under the brand name 'Covihalt' for the treatment patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms at Rs 49 per tablet in India.

FOREIGN FGN6 US-DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM-INDIA US will continue to invest in strategic partnership with India, says proposed Democratic Party Platform Washington: The United States under a Joe Biden administration will continue to invest in strategic partnership with India, if he is voted to power , according to the proposed 2020 Democratic Party Platform. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 UN-INDIA-CONTRIBUTION India contributes over USD 15 mn to India-UN Development Partnership Fund United Nations: India has contributed USD 15.46 million to the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, underscoring the country’s commitment to supporting developing nations in their developmental priorities across all the Sustainable Development Goals. By Yoshita Singh..