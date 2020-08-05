Bombay HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned to Friday hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AS Gadkari adjourned the hearing after Maharashtra government informed the court that it has not received a copy of the PIL. The High Court also directed the petitioner to give a copy of the PIL to the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, the central government earlier today submitted before the Supreme Court that the Bihar government's request for recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of the actor has been accepted. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer the case registered by Bihar Police to Mumbai. An FIR was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered a case and is investigating the matter. According to Mumbai Police, the statements of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including the family of the late actor, his domestic help and several industry persons. (ANI)