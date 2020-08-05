Left Menu
Today is new beginning of new India: Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya

Soon after the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that today is the beginning of a new India.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:13 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Soon after the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that today is the beginning of a new India. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India."

"So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically. There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should have come but could not be invited because of the situation (COVID-19)," he added. There is a wave of joy in the whole country today and it is a pleasure to have centuries of fulfilment, Bhagwat said.

"The kind of self-confidence we need to be self-reliant has been established now. The foundation of practice to take everyone along is being laid here today," said Bhagwat. "We had taken a resolution. I remember the then RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras telling us that we'll have to struggle for 20-30 years, only then will this be fulfilled. We struggled for 30 years and in the 30th year, we've attained the joy of fulfilling our resolution," he added.

Present on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the 500-year-long wait for the construction of Ram temple has been realised in a peaceful way due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi conducted 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple. (ANI)

